Fat Boy’s Pizza to open in Richmond: What to expect as Louisiana-based chain moves into Houston area

RICHMOND, Texas – Louisiana-based chain Fat Boy’s Pizza, which bills itself as the “WORLD’S BIGGEST SLICE,” is set to open on Jan. 17 in Richmond, the chain announced Tuesday.

The company said via a news release that its first location in the Houston area is a 4,800-square-foot restaurant with a 1,500-square-foot covered patio at The Grand at Aliana, 10445 W. Grand Parkway.

Fat Boy’s Pizza will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Richmond location is the first in the state with many more to come in the Houston area, the chain said Tuesday.

Fat Boy’s Pizza originated in Metairie, Louisiana and now has eight locations throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

Fat Boy’s Pizza said it is known for its “eye-popping 30-inch pies, delectable appetizers, full bar (including premium daiquiris that can be purchased by the gallon) and the 2-Foot Pizza Challenge — a contest that puts guests on the clock, as they try to consume a massive two-foot slice of pizza in less than seven minutes.”

“We are thrilled to start our expansion into the Houston market and plan to become a staple in the community,” said George Malek, director of Texas operations for the brand. “Fat Boy’s Pizza is a fun, family-oriented concept that we think we will thrive in Richmond and the Houston area.”

Fat Boy’s plans to open four to five additional locations throughout the Houston area, with the next planning to open in Katy Grand in Katy in June 2023.