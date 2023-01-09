What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?

HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per dozen. But in Houston the average is $4.10 right now. We checked prices at grocery stores around Houston, looking at the store brand for each.

Prices for eggs in the Houston area

WALMART

$5.27 / 12 large eggs

$7.78 / 18 large eggs

Egg prices in Houston skyrocket. When can we expect prices to go down? (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KROGER

$3.79 / 12 large eggs

$5.69 / 18 large eggs

Egg prices in Houston skyrocket. When can we expect prices to go down? (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HEB

$3.99 / 12 large eggs

$5.99 / 18 large eggs

Egg prices in Houston skyrocket. When can we expect prices to go down? (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The increase in grocery store egg prices is due to the deadliest outbreak of bird flu last year. The bird flu killed about 60 million birds. Of those, about 43 million are egg-laying hens, according to USDA data provided by the American Egg Board, a farmer-funded group which markets eggs.

But the situation has been exacerbated by higher feed and energy costs and even a higher demand at the supermarket. Higher grocery prices over the past year means restaurants are charging more, so more people are choosing to eat at home.

How long will egg prices be so high?

Experts have predicted that it might take another three to six months for egg prices to moderate.

In some parts of the country, grocery stores are limiting the number of eggs customers can buy. We checked with the major retailers in Houston and so far, none are limiting purchases.