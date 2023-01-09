Robert Fratta case update: Supreme Court denies to grant stay of execution

File photo. Robert Fratta (L) and Farah Fratta, who was shot and killed in murder-for-hire plot.

HOUSTON – The Supreme Court declines on Monday to grant a stay of execution to Robert Fratta, who is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Tuesday.

The court denied two applications in which Fratta sought a stay. There are no recorded dissents.

NEW: The Supreme Court declines to grant a stay of execution to Robert Fratta, who is scheduled to be executed in Texas tomorrow. The court denies two applications in which Fratta sought a stay. There are no recorded dissents. pic.twitter.com/0FxXPDZU0s — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) January 9, 2023

Fratta is on death row for hiring two men to kill his estranged wife in a murder-for-hire plot in 1994.

Robert Fratta, a former police officer, masterminded a plot that killed his wife, Farah, in Harris County. (TDCJ)

RELATED: 🔒Texas executions: KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold shares details of the death chamber, stories from his extensive coverage of state’s harshest penalty