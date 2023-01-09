Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near METRO bus stop in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left another man dead at a METRO bus stop on Friday in north Houston, police said.

Desmond Deshun Green, 21, is charged with murder.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 12000 block of Greenspoint Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

An argument between Green and the victim took place near the bus stop which later escalated, according to witnesses who told police. That was when, police said, Green pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Officers were able to arrest Green at the scene where he was later charged.

According to the Harris County District Clerk’s office, Green was previously charged with burglary and assault on a family member in September of 2018.