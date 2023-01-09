Lotus Seafood honors local police officers with discount for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

HOUSTON – It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and several Lotus Seafood locations are honoring law enforcement officers by providing a 20% discount on Monday, according to a release.

To receive the discount, officers are asked to show their badge at any of the participating locations.

Lotus Pearland - 11710 Broadway St., Suite 128, Pearland, TX 77584

Lotus Bissonnet At 59 - 9531 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074

Lotus Kirkwood - 2825 S. Kirkwood Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082

Lotus Veterans - 10092 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038

Lotus Stafford - 2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford, TX 77477

Lotus Seafood offers fried and boiled seafood by the pound, along with plates and combos featuring lobster, fish filets, crawfish, oysters, Cajun shrimp, Po-Boys, chicken wings, and seafood-spiked rice and noodles.