Free health screenings, affordable immunizations available in Houston for Walmart Wellness Day

HOUSTON – As we embark on a new year, Walmart is inviting Houston-area communities to start down the path of getting – and staying – healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday.

On Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.

According to a news release, Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles.

“Knowing your health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress,” a spokesperson from Walmart said.

Customers can also learn about the company’s health and wellness offerings and solutions. More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies are expected to participate, a news release said.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings and in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access the specialized services they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines, and

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub. Since 2014, the company has hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers, according to a news release.