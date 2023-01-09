58º

Local News

Classes at Aldine High School cancelled Monday due to power outage caused by vehicle striking pole, district officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Aldine High School
Aldine ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

HOUSTON – Classes at Aldine High School have been cancelled on Monday after a vehicle struck a pole on Saturday, causing a power outage.

District officials told KPRC 2 that the power outage was apparently caused by a vehicle that struck a pole on Saturday evening.

LaPromesa, a newcomer and dual language experience school that’s located within Aldine High School has also cancelled classes for the day.

Centerpoint is working to quickly restore the power and hopes to have it restored as soon as Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email