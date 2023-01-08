Man shot in front of his girlfriend while walking home from a concert in downtown Houston, police say

A man was shot at least twice while walking home from a concert in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man in his late 20s was shot at least twice in front of his girlfriend while they were walking home from a concert in downtown Houston early Sunday, police said.

It happened at midnight in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway.

According to Lt. Izaguirre with HPD, the couple were walking home from a concert that took place in the area, when a vehicle described as a white Dodge with two suspects inside pulled up next to them.

Investigators said the suspect in the passenger seat of the Dodge got out of the vehicle, walked up toward the couple, and demanded items from the man.

Izaguirre said the man refused and tried to ran away. That was when investigators said that suspect pulled out a gun and fired at least twice at the man in the back and at his hand.

The passenger took off in the white Dodge. Investigators said it’s unclear if the suspects took anything from the couple.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. His girlfriend was not hurt.

Police recovered several shell casings at the scene. An investigation is still ongoing.