‘It’s about time’: Migrants, residents at the Texas border anticipate Pres. Biden’s arrival

EL PASO, Texas – President Joe Biden is set to make his first visit to the Texas border as President of the United States in El Paso on Sunday.

KPRC 2 Investigates arrived Saturday evening in anticipation of the visit. Minutes after touching down we spoke with residents who have seen a recent surge of migrants in their city.

One lifelong resident of 61 years did not hold back with his sentiments, “It’s about time he came over here,” said Alfred Barbosa.

Barbosa’s city has been overwhelmed with migrants from several countries crossing the border just blocks from downtown.

When asked if he has seen anything like this before? Barbosa quickly responded, “Never here in El Paso or (Ciudad Juarez), never.”

El Paso experienced a massive surge of migrants last month resulting in city streets being flooded with thousands of new undocumented residents. During one stretch in December, there were over 2,460 crossings a day according to the U.S. Border Patrol Chief for this sector.

Breaking! Over the weekend, the El Paso Sector experienced a major surge in illegal crossings, with a 3-day average of 2,460 daily encounters, primarily through the downtown area of El Paso. We will continue to keep the public informed as the situation evolves. pic.twitter.com/V2pOO6Y31N — Peter Jaquez (@USBPChiefEPT) December 12, 2022

KPRC 2 Investigates went to Sacred Heart Church in the shadows of the Paso del Norte International Bridge. It was there that we saw migrants camping out on the sidewalks with assistance from citizens and various organizations.

Beside those lined up for food, there was a line of buses parked along the south end of the church. As the temperatures dip into the thirties at night the buses are being utilized not only as warming stations but also cell phone charging stations, “Every hour you rotate and one group goes into a bus to get warm, then they get out and a new group goes in,” said 24-year-old Bryan Cabrera who made it in the last week from Venezuela.

Steps outside the buses, makeshift sleeping spaces littered the sidewalk with many having only a Red Cross blanket to keep them warm.

All but one of the migrants we spoke with were in their early 20s and from Venezuela. When asked who was visiting El Paso on Sunday? All were very much aware of President Biden’s visit.

Alejandro Gonzalez echoing the sentiments of all, “Ojala el nos apoye,” which translates to “hopefully he supports us.”

One migrant named John said he wants to call Utah home after legally visiting the state years ago as a tourist. John also conveyed to us in Spanish that he and others will do whatever it takes in order not to be sent back to Venezuela or back across the border into Mexico. After months of travel and having to avoid the Mexican cartels he made it very clear he wants to immediately start paying American taxes and work his way to becoming a legalized resident.

One intriguing aspect of the crowd that KPRC 2 Investigates identified is that all the migrants stayed put while multiple El Paso police officers were parked around the church.

One migrant named Alexander said the reason no one continues with their journey is that “we don’t want to be arrested and deported.”

Which is why they sit and wait until a solution presents itself in one form or another.

President Biden is set to spend several hours on the ground Sunday. He will then depart for a visit to Mexico City.

KPRC 2 will have continuing coverage of the visit.