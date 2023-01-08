Family calls for justice after man’s murder at convenience store in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember 26-year-old James Durr during a candlelight vigil just north of downtown.

Durr was shot and killed on Jan. 4 at a gas station near the intersection of Hogan and Fulton Street.

Houston police said Durr and two other men got into some sort of altercation inside the store and one of the pulled out a gun and shot him.

Durr was rushed to the hospital but later died.

“All I know is that my brother was minding his own business. He was just going in there to play the slot machines, and apparently the person who shot him told him that he couldn’t play. And I don’t know what else happened after that. I just know that my brother is gone and it’s not fair,” said Durr’s sister Monique Washington.

Police said the men responsible took off on foot. If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to the Houston Police Department.