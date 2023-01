Motorcyclist killed in crash with 18-wheeler on North Loop, police say; Major traffic jam reported

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on Friday night after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to Houston police, the crash took place on IH-610 North Loop Eastbound right before Ella Boulevard. Officers say the scene was near Shady Acres in northwest Houston.

All main lanes were reportedly closed Friday night as crews worked to investigate the crash.