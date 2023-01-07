Morphe Cosmetics is closing all U.S. retail stores. Employees say they were left in the dark for weeks

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 16: Makeup is displayed during a Morphe store opening at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Morphe)

Morphe Cosmetics, a makeup brand once synonymous with YouTube beauty culture, confirmed Thursday it was shutting down all its U.S. stores — a move that shocked its employees, outraged customers and left some experts questioning the brand’s future.

The news comes after a handful of the company’s employees took to TikTok over the holidays to call out the company’s lack of transparency during the layoffs, with many using the hashtag “#justiceformorpheretailemployees.” Viewers quickly responded in support, blasting the brand for allegedly leaving its employees in the dark while stores ran out of inventory.

Some beauty experts said the news was not surprising, given that the company had reportedly experienced years of financial and legal troubles, and reputational damage. The brand’s treatment of employees during the shutdown could further hurt its reputation among Generation Z consumers, who have already demonstrated their aversion toward Morphe.

Read more at NBC News here.