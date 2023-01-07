Houston man previously accused of throwing beer can at Ted Cruz no-billed by court, docs say

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been no-billed after he was accused of throwing a beer can at United States Senator Ted Cruz.

According to court documents, the incident took place last year in November during the World Series parade in downtown Houston.

Authorities say 33-year-old Joseph Halm Arcidiacono threw two alcoholic beverage cans at Cruz, who was riding down a float in the 2400 block of Smith Street.

Officials say one of the unopened 12 oz. alcoholic beverage cans struck the senator in his chest/neck area.

A witness reportedly told prosecutors he was standing appropriately 15 feet behind Cruz when he observed Arcidiacono run up towards a barrier wall at the parade and throw the two cans at Cruz. A prosecutor said a witness was able to grab Arcidiacono while he was running away and walk him over to officers after he threw the cans.

Arcidiacono allegedly told officers, “I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry,” while he was being detained.

He was subsequently charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He then posted a bond, which had been set at $40,000.

On Friday, court officials say Arcidiacono was no-billed in the 185th district court.

TheFreeDictionary.com states the term no bill is a word the “foreman of the Grand Jury writes across the face of a bill of indictment to indicate that the criminal charges alleged therein against a suspect have not been sufficiently supported by the evidence presented before it to warrant his or her criminal prosecution.”