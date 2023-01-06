Pres. Joe Biden signs bill to rename southeast Houston post office in honor of Vanessa Guillén

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that will rename a southeast Houston post office in honor of beloved US Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) led the bipartisan bill to rename the post office located at 5302 Galveston Road after her constituent, SPC Vanessa Guillén.

This post office is only a few blocks away from César Chávez High School, which is where she graduated from high school before enlisting in the United States Army.

“This local post office building will soon provide Houston area residents with another special way to remember our local hero SPC Vanessa Guillén in our everyday lives,” said Congresswoman Garcia. “Vanessa was a strong and ambitious young woman who was taken from her family and Houston much too soon. However, because of her, countless veterans and service members can live without fear. I hope this post office renaming brings some comfort to Vanessa’s family and loved ones.”

Vanessa is a name that’s brought change, inspiration and everlasting memories to people in Houston. Her family hopes that Vanessa’s legacy will continue to make a positive impact on military and civilian communities nationwide and here in the Greater Houston area.

“It is an honor to have the post office named on behalf of our loved one, Vanessa Guillén. It will remind the Houston community of her memory and legacy,” said the Guillén family. “Thank you, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, for all the hard work and dedication to our family. We are very honored and joyful to see this second bill in her name as it shows how important Vanessa’s life is as her only desire was to serve and protect our country, unfortunately, her life was taken but we know her legacy will live on forever. A big thank you to all Congress members that continue to support us. May God bless.”