New Year, New You! Drink more water, it may help slow down aging and prevent disease

A new study from the National Institutes of Health looked at serum sodium data from 11,000 people. That number increases when we drink less.

According to the study, those at the high end of the range were more likely to be biologically older than their chronological age. Meaning, good hydration is linked to healthy aging.

They also had a 64% higher risk of developing chronic diseases, such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes, and dementia.

Dietitian with Advice for Eating in Houston, Catherine Kruppa, said every size person requires a different amount.

“Take half of your body weight and drink that in ounces,” Kruppa said. “So, if you’re a 150-pound person, 75 ounces of hydrating fluid.”

Some examples of hydrating fluid besides water include,

Soup

Fruit

Vegetables

Juice

Milk

Herbal tea

Sparkling water

“It helps your digestion, it helps your energy level, it helps your hair, your skin, your nails,” Kruppa explained how essential H2O is to your body. “Every cell in our body requires water. So, every cell in our body is going to work better if we’re fully hydrated, and that’s why it helps prevent aging.”