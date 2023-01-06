At least 10 people injured in shooting during rapper French Montana’s video shoot, report says

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: French Montana attends the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala at Museum of Moving Image on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside a popular Miami restaurant during a video shoot for rapper French Montana, NBC 6 News reports.

The shooting was reported outside The Licking Miami Gardens, shortly before 8 p.m. Units responded after being alerted by a ShotSpotter, according to reports.

Investigators learned that a fight started in another location and ended at the restaurant where the shooting was reported.

At least 10 people were injured, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC 6 News. Four of the injured were taken to a hospital by private transportation while six others were taken by EMS and Life Flight. Their conditions have not been released at the time of this writing.

