At least 10 people injured in shooting during rapper French Montana’s video shoot, report says

MIAMI – Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside a popular Miami restaurant during a video shoot for rapper French Montana, NBC 6 News reports.
The shooting was reported outside The Licking Miami Gardens, shortly before 8 p.m. Units responded after being alerted by a ShotSpotter, according to reports.
Investigators learned that a fight started in another location and ended at the restaurant where the shooting was reported.
At least 10 people were injured, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC 6 News. Four of the injured were taken to a hospital by private transportation while six others were taken by EMS and Life Flight. Their conditions have not been released at the time of this writing.