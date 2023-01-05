VIDEO: Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ tied to string of robberies in west Houston, police say

Surveillance video has been released of a woman who is tied to a string of robberies in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of a woman who is tied to a string of robberies in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department.

In a recent robbery, on Dec. 19, around 8:30 p.m., the woman can be seen walking into the lobby of a hotel, located in the 5100 block of Hidalgo.

Police said the woman walked up to the clerk, passed her a note, which stated that another person was standing outside of the hotel armed with a weapon, and demanded the clerk to give her money from the cash register. Once she was handed the money, she fled from the scene.

Surveillance video of this robbery was released:

We need your help to identify a female, who's wanted in at least 4 business robberies in West Houston, including a bank, from Dec. 19 - 23.



If you recognize her, please call @CrimeStopHOU or @FBIHouston w/info. @houstonpolice



Full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/bkcb6FUgGN — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 5, 2023

Police said the suspect, who is believed to be 40 to 50 years old, was wearing a black baseball cap with her blonde or gray hair tucked inside, a black coat, mask, and sunglasses. She was also wearing high heel shoes in at least two incidents.

All four robberies were reported in the same area and the suspect has robbed each business by holding up a similar demand note, according to police. In one robbery, the victim stated that although she was dressed nicely, she smelled “heavily of body odor.”

The suspect is also believed to have committed the following robberies:

Dec. 20, 2022: The suspect walked into a sandwich shop at the 6100 block of Westheimer at around 9:20 p.m. The suspect walked up to the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect left the restaurant on foot.

Dec. 21, 2022: The suspect walked into a hotel at the 5100 block of Westheimer at around 4:50 p.m. The suspect walked up to the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect left the restaurant on foot.

Dec. 23, 2022: The suspect walked into a bank, located in the 7900 block of Westheimer, at around 5:20 p.m., and approached the teller. Police said she displayed a threatening note and demanded money. The teller complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect fled the location in a dark colored sedan.

Watch video of the Dec. 23 robbery below: