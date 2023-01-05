Randy Lemmon, best known for ‘GardenLine’ and longtime Houston radio talk show host, dies at 61

HOUSTON – Longtime Houston radio talk show host Randy Lemmon died on Wednesday. He was 61 years old.

Lemmon died at a hospital surrounded by family members in New York City following complications due to a stroke, a news release stated.

Lemmon was best known for his “GardenLine” program on KTRH AM 740 for over 25 years. According to his spokesperson, he was the go-to expert for lawns, gardens, and outdoor living, and gave listeners tips on how to handle Houston’s unique climate from hurricanes to deep freezes, dubbed “the most-listened-to Garden show in the country.”

Prior to “GardenLine”, Lemmon spent years as a television and radio producer for the Texas Farm Bureau, then spent nearly a decade at Texas A&M, his alma mater, producing news and commentary for an agricultural network he created with the College of Agriculture.

Lemmon authored numerous books about gardening, including his most recent one “New Decade Gardening: A Gulf Coast Guide,” which can be found at nurseries and garden centers throughout the Houston area.

He graduated in 1984 from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and later earned a Master of Science in Agriculture while working for the university’s College of Agriculture.

Lemmon is preceded by his parents and his uncle. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Yvonne, his two children, Randal and Selena, and numerous family members.

In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to Salem Lutheran Church, located at 22061 Lutheran Church Road in Tomball.

Cards of condolences can be sent to the following: Randy Lemmon c/o Yvonne Lemmon FM2920 Ste. G#540 in Tomball.

Funeral plans are currently pending.