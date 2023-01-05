Prince Harry says Prince William physically attacked him during fight about Meghan

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on April 9, 2017 in Vimy, France. The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Francois Hollande attend the centenary commemorative service at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial. The Battle Of Vimy Ridge was fought during WW1 as part of the initial phase of the Battle of Arras. Although British-led it was mostly fought by the Canadian Corps. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The troubles between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, may have been far worse than previously revealed.

Days before the release of Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, “Spare,” multiple outlets are reporting that the book will feature a shocking allegation of physical violence — that Britain’s future king, William, attacked his sibling during a heated argument.

According to British newspaper The Guardian, which, like Reuters, states it has a copy of the tome, Harry writes candidly of the shocking 2019 incident.

According to The Guardian, Harry writes that his brother called his American bride “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Voices were raised as Harry told William that he was, as The Guardian put it, “acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare.”

Amid their disagreement and rising tensions, Harry reportedly recalled the now Prince of Wales calling him names and then, “(He) came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

