Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun

Houston law enforcement officers seen at the scene on Jan. 4, 2023.

HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:30 p.m.

The man in his 20s was transported by ambulance and later died at the hospital.

Police said it all stemmed from an argument with two other men. One of those men pulled a gun and fired it inside the store and struck the man. The two men fled the scene, police said.

Police said a possible suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about six feet tall and about 250 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, call the Houston Police Department.