Listen up, drivers! Speed limit lowered on several roads in Austin County. Here’s what you should know

SEALY, Texas – If you’re planning to drive through Austin County, you may want to read this to avoid a speeding ticket.
The Sealy Police Department announced Thursday that the speeding limit for several roads in Austin County has been lowered.
TxDot has also installed the new signs on the impacted roads for those who might travel on those locations.
Here are the following roads and their new speed limits:
- The road between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 mph.
- The road between FM 3438 and the Austin County line has been lowered to 70 mph.