HPD SWAT officer injured, woman in critical condition after driver runs red light in NW Houston, police say

HPD officer among 2 hurt in major crash involving patrol vehicle in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A driver has been charged after a Houston police SWAT officer was injured and a woman was left in critical condition following a head-on collision in northwest Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened at 10 a.m. at Hempstead and Little York.

Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said the officer’s patrol vehicle was traveling westbound and had the green light when a Lexus, traveling south of the intersection, collided with the officer head-on. The Lexus reportedly disregarded two emergency traffic control devices, the train arms and a standing red light, which allegedly caused the crash.

Sky 2 over HPD officer-involved crash (KPRC)

Teare said the SWAT officer was taken to the hospital for chest pains. That officer is expected to make a full recovery.

A woman, who was the passenger of the Lexus, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police. The driver of the Lexus also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to Teare, the driver showed no signs of intoxication but was charged with reckless aggravated assault.

At the time of the crash, police said the officer was not responding to a call and speed did not play a role.

The crash is under investigation.

KPRC 2 is working to get additional details. Please check back for updates.