Houston officials, local advocacy groups, to recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and other local leaders for child and adult welfare across the area are holding a news conference on Thursday to raise awareness of National Human Trafficking Awareness month, which is held in January.

The Children’s Assessment Center, an advocacy group that provides a safe haven to sexually abused children and their families, is hosting its first CAC Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Thursday.

“January brings a hope for new beginnings to us all, and an increased awareness to the epidemic of human trafficking here in the U.S.,” the organization’s news release reads. “Our hope at the CAC is that during this month we can unite individuals and organizations to help increase awareness and support survivors of trafficking through a coordinated, collaborative approach to fighting trafficking. Houston is a hub for trafficking, and it will take every one of us to make a difference and put an end to this tragedy. Our message this month is simple – our children are not for sale.”

Jennifer Hill, assistant executive director at the CAC, Dr. Reena Isaac, of the Baylor College of Medicine and medical director at the CAC, Matt Broussard, director of the Youth Services Division at Harris County Resources for Children and Adult, as well as members of the Houston Police Department and other law enforcement and local groups are also slated to attend the event.