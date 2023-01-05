Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Sen. Jane Nelson as Texas Secretary of State

TEXAS – Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Senator Jane Nelson as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas on Thursday.

The Secretary of State serves as Chief Election Officer for Texas, assisting county election officials and ensuring the uniform application and interpretation of election laws throughout Texas.

The Office of the Secretary of State also provides a repository for official business and commercial records required to be filed with the office.

The Secretary publishes government rules and regulations and commissions notaries public. The Secretary also serves as the keeper of the state seal and attestor to the Governor’s signature on official documents.

In addition, the Secretary serves as senior advisor and liaison to the Governor for Texas Border and Mexican Affairs and as Chief International Protocol Officer for Texas.

Senator Nelson’s appointment comes after the Governor accepted the resignation of former Texas Secretary of State John Scott last month.