Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide of Utah family of 8

A Utah man fatally shot his family of seven in a home Wednesday and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

According to a statement from Enoch City in southwestern Utah, Michael Haight, 42, his wife; Tausha Haight, 40, and Tausha’s mother; 78-year-old Gail Earl, were discovered dead at the home on North Albert Drive. Also dead were the couple’s five minor children, ranging in ages from 4 to 17.

The statement described Michael Haight as a “suspect.”

Officials at a media briefing said Tausha Haight had filed a divorce petition in late December. But they stopped short of saying that was a motive.

