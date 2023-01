HOUSTON – A person has been injured after a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

Authorities with the Houston Police Department say the shooting took place in the 5900 block of West Airport Boulevard near Westbury at around 3:30 p.m.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, and police say the victim was shot in the stomach.

HPD says CPR is in progress.

They have released no details on a possible suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.