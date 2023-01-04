Up to $5K reward offered: Who killed Julian Martinez?

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance tracking down the person responsible for killing Julian Martinez.

On February 20, 2021, at approximately 2 a.m., a large disturbance occurred in a parking lot in the 11000 block of East Freeway when someone began shooting. Two victims were struck, with one dying as a result of their injuries.

Martinez’s family is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.