Thief targeted Channelview American Legion Post on New Year’s Day after burglarizing the organization 3 times last month

CHANNELVIEW – Two veteran service organizations in Channelview are the target of thieves once again.

The New Year’s Day break-in made the fifth time in less than a month.

A thief started the new year off the same way he ended the last... by breaking into the American Legion Post 644 and VFW Post 10462 building on Market Street in Channelview.

KPRC2 first reported on the facility being broken into three times within four days in December 2022. Scholarship money for local students saved inside safes and mementos of the USS Battleship Texas displayed inside a shadowbox were among the items taken.

Finance Officer Eli Cedillo said the thief struck for a fourth time later that month.

“The fourth time they opened up a hole in the back of the facility and crawled in through the attic. That’s how they dropped in by our jukebox where the ceiling tile is missing,” Cedillo, a veteran, said.

The veteran said he, along with a few other members, have been taking sporadic shifts and sleeping at the facility to try to catch the criminal. He said they even made sure their cameras were working since they were previously disabled during the pandemic.

Cedillo said the cameras captured a brief glimpse of the thief when they returned on New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, Cedillo said the person cut the electricity to the building, which impacted the camera.

The person also damaged a door and rummaged through empty gaming machines looking for money.

“The cameras caught everything right up to when we lost power to the facility. The facility’s power was shut off and then the cameras went off.”

Veteran Jim Bishop’s personal shadowbox, which was on display, was also stolen.

“In the shadowbox is a Marine Corps sword given to me by the department commander,” Bishop said.

He also said there were also two hats and a sword, for which he had plans to pass on to his grandson.

“I promised that to my grandson when I leave the VFW stuff, and now we don’t have it to give to him,” Bishop said.

Cedillo said while they may not be able to replace the items inside Bishop’s shadowbox, Battleship Texas is going to replace the two planks that were stolen last month and all members pitched in to replace the battleship sword.

He also said they’ve upgraded their security system, which should hopefully catch the thief should they decide to come back.

“We do a lot for the community. If you need some help, you know to contact us and we’ll help you. You don’t have to steal from us, from the veterans,” Cedillo said.