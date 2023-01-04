Man shot, killed by robbery suspect at Richmond business, police say; gunman still on the run

RICHMOND, Texas – A search is underway a suspect who shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon during a robbery at a Richmond business, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The deadly robbery was reported at 12:30 p.m. at a business located in the 300 block of South 9th Street.

Witnesses told police the suspect walked into the business and demanded their belongings. The suspect then shot the man and fled the store. The gunman also ran off with property from the business as well as personal property from the victim and witnesses.

Richmond Fire Department and Fort Bend County EMS responded to the scene and attempted to provide life-supporting aid to the shooting victim. He was taken to Oak Bend Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was described as wearing khaki pants, and an orange safety vest, unknown color shirt. He was wearing a mask, gloves, hard hat, and sunglasses, according to police.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.