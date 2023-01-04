19-year-old woman accused of kidnapping her friend’s 2-day-old daughter, pretending she was the mother: HPD

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after police say she kidnapped her friend’s 2-day-old daughter over the weekend.

Kristie Julian has since been charged with kidnapping. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a 20,000 bond.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Houston police responded to reports of a kidnapping at 5011 Paige Street.

The mother of the 2-year-old told investigators that she brought her 2-day-old daughter home from the hospital when her friend, Julian, suddenly grabbed the newborn and fled.

Investigators said a few hours later officers found the newborn at Julian’s boyfriend’s home, which is located in the 8000 block of Pointe Park Drive.

Julian’s boyfriend reportedly told officers that the newborn, who was found unharmed, belonged to his girlfriend and was born a few days ago.

An EMS crew who responded to the same address for an unknown reason in November said Julian was not pregnant at the time.

If Julian posts bond, she will not be allowed to have contact with the newborn or the mother, according to her bond conditions.