Where to learn CPR in Houston

More than 350,000 Americans die from a sudden cardiac arrest each year.

If performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, CPR, or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, can double or triple a person’s chance of survival, according the American Heart Association.

Many organizations offer CPR courses, including chapters of the American Red Cross, hospitals, YMCA’s and some affiliates of the American Heart Association.

To find a nearby course, call 1-877-242-4277 or visit ahainstructornetwork.americanheart.org, which provides you with a list of CPR courses in your area.