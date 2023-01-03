71º

LIVE

Local News

‘Tonight, we are ALL Bills fans’: Social media responds after Bills Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse during game against Bengals

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
GETTY IMAGES (GETTY IMAGES)

Hearts around the world shattered after seeing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans, teammates, and other NFL teams took to social media with prayers and kind words, hoping to hear some good news as Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

SEE ALSO: Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter