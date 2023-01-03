‘Tonight, we are ALL Bills fans’: Social media responds after Bills Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse during game against Bengals

Hearts around the world shattered after seeing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans, teammates, and other NFL teams took to social media with prayers and kind words, hoping to hear some good news as Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

SEE ALSO: Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023

Bengals fans are currently outside UC Medical Center in support of Damar Hamlin.



Sports bring people together like very few things can in this world.#prayersforDamarHamlin



pic.twitter.com/IK0gLdmKxo — Scotty Howard (@Scotty__Howard) January 3, 2023

Stefon Diggs walking into the hospital to be with Damar Hamlin ❤️



A teammate, a friend, a brother

#PrayersForDamar pic.twitter.com/hwwGW4KFhw — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) January 3, 2023

Ryan Clark holding back tears when speaking about Damar Hamlin 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/53t9hJphwk — Victor Weiland (@Farmervic42) January 3, 2023

The game is not important.



Damar Hamlin’s life is important.



Please be ok. Please.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin 🙏 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 3, 2023

Join me in praying for:



Damar Hamlin’s full recovery.



Peace for his family and loved ones.



Wisdom for Doctors and physicians in contact with Damar right now.



“The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” James 5:16b#Bills #MNF #DamarHamlin — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 3, 2023

The entire NBA family’s thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his family and the NFL community. — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin represents every one of us and every teammate we've ever had. I've never met him, but I know him as a member of our brotherhood. My family and I pray for him and his family as he recovers. God be with him. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 3, 2023

Can we also lift up Damar Hamlin’s mom in prayer? She watched her son drop. She rode to the hospital in the ambulance with him. She probably won’t sleep a wink tonight or for days. This is bigger than football. This is real life. #PrayersForDamarHamlin #PrayersForDamarsMom — Valerie A. Fitzhugh, MD (@DrFNA) January 3, 2023

I know all us football fans are praying for Damar Hamlin, and let’s all please pray for Tee Higgins as well. He is hurting especially along with all the players who were on the field, God bless you ALL🙏🏼 — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) January 3, 2023