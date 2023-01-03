Thieves steal expensive appliances from new home in Fifth Ward

New Year celebrations were dampened for a Fifth Ward homeowner, starting 2023 off hoping for justice. This after he says two people burglarized his brand new house, just about eight hours after appliances were delivered.

”They pulled up here in the truck, and the first thing they do is run over to the side of the house,” said homeowner Jason Fang thinking back to Wednesday, Dec. 28 when he says the unthinkable happened.

“And then they drove around. They must have been gathering up some courage to do the deed,” he added. “The next minute they pulled back in they walk right inside.”

”Four minutes to be exact,” he said. “They took $2,500 worth of items. They took the dishwasher, they took the two tankless water heaters [and] pipe parts.”

He says he learned about the break-in a few days later from someone who went by to check on the home and discovered what happened.

Though he doesn’t recognize the culprits caught on surveillance video, he believes someone in the neighborhood might.

”I believe it must have been someone in the neighborhood who was watching closely and who actually farmed it out [for] someone to go in and do the dirty work,” Fang said.

Fang says he’s been in contact with Houston police who are working to try and identify the men seen in the video.

For now, he says he’s fueled by his own experience to warn others.

”I’m just devastated, devastated because I thought this was a safe neighborhood. I wanted to put roots down here. I was very confident that nothing like this could ever happen, but my beliefs were completely shattered that day,” Fang said.

Despite the ordeal, Fang says he still plans to make the house his home in about a month or so, and be vigilant. He’s hoping he can recover his losses through insurance but says he would prefer getting his property back from the thieves and getting justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.