HPD, Crime Stoppers ask for public’s help in identifying suspect who gunned down mechanic outside his shop

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a mechanic on Dec. 23.

The 29-year-old father of two, Luis Casillas, was gunned down outside of his northside mechanic shop on North Freeway near Little York.

His family says witnesses stated that they saw six males pull up in two trucks with semi-automatic weapons. Sometime during the fight, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot Casillas.

The suspects were seen leaving in an unknown vehicle from the location.

Family members said he was shot following an argument because a customer didn’t want to pay for repairs.

Casillas is survived by his wife and two young children. He is being laid to rest on Thursday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.