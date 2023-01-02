74º

Remembering Pope Benedict XVI: Houston parishioners pay tribute

Brandon Walker, Reporter

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A vigil and mass were held on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Benedict died early Saturday at the age of 95. He served as pope from 2005 to 2013.

Most Reverend and Auxilary Bishop Italo Dell’Oro of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston officiated a mass honoring the late pope.

Bishop Dell’Oro told KPRC 2′s Brandon Walker on Benedict’s significance as a bishop, and later cardinal. He said Benedict was a theologian who wrote in detail about the Catholic church’s teachings.

“He wrote about the faith of the church. He wrote about character, love and he wrote about hope,” he said. “That was his last...hope. I’m sure he’s there with him.”

Bishop Dell’Oro wore a cross underneath his vestment, which he said he received when he became a bishop a year and a half ago. That cross came from Benedict XVI himself.

