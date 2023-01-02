74º

Local News

Get well soon, Hawkeye: Sending the best to Jeremy Renner as we look back at roles we love him in

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, The Town, The Avengers

We’re sending our best to “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner as he is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow in Nevada where Renner has a home.

The 51-year-old star is in critical condition although he is stable, according to his representative.

As we wait for more information on his condition, let’s take a look at some of his major roles that made him famous.

Note: Some of the clips shown below may contain graphic language and/or reveal key plot points from the films.

Hawkeye in “The Avengers” franchise

Renner stars as Clint Barton, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. From the “Hawkeye” Disney+ series to the recurring role in movies like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Thor.”

Renner has also worked in several big franchises like “Bourne” and “Mission Impossible.”

Take a look at some of Renner’s most iconic moments as Hawkeye:

“The Hurt Locker”

In Kathryn Bigelow’s 2008 hit “The Hurt Locker,” Renner stars as a troubled bomb disposal specialist in Iraq. The Oscar-nominated role turned him into a household name.

Take a look at some highlights from the film.

“The Town”

Renner plays James Coughlin, a foil to Ben Affleck’s bank robbing character. Renner plays a temperamental friend who is more like a brother to Affleck’s character.

Take a look at Renner’s full list of roles -- from “American Hustle” to “28 Weeks Later” -- here from IMDB.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email