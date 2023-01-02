12-year-old injured from celebratory gunfire in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 12-year-old has been injured after celebratory gunfire in the Houston area, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting took place in the 6400 West Bellfort on Sunday, and the child who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officers with the Houston Police Department say nearly five suspects were arrested for illegally discharging firearms in the city of Houston on New Year’s Day.

Additionally, HPD says they took approximately 43 suspects into custody due to drunk driving.