Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard in SE Houston, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her backyard at a southeast Houston home, police said.

According to HPD Lt. J. Horelica, it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Drive in southeast Houston.

Horelica said officers arrived at the home and found the woman with “several stab wounds.” Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced her dead.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing.

No witnesses have come forward to the incident, according to Horelica.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.