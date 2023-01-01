Warehouse near Hobby area catches fire for 4th time; Firefighters calling for arson investigation, officials say

HOUSTON – A warehouse located near the Hobby airport area caught fire for the fourth time in the last five days, and officials say they are calling for an investigation.

The fire broke out at around 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Tallyho.

According to HFD District Chief Michael Flanagan, firefighters saw smoke and fire from one of the main buildings of the warehouse, and later learned that there was fire in two different parts of the building.

This is not the first time HFD responded to a fire at this particular location. On Dec. 29, officials said firefighters responded and returned to the same location 12 hours later after receiving reports of another fire.

No injuries were reported.

Flanagan said two arson investigative teams have opened an investigation to find what caused the fire.