73º

LIVE

Local News

Warehouse near Hobby area catches fire for 4th time; Firefighters calling for arson investigation, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Warehouse fire, Houston, Houston Fire
Warehouse fire in southeast Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A warehouse located near the Hobby airport area caught fire for the fourth time in the last five days, and officials say they are calling for an investigation.

The fire broke out at around 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Tallyho.

According to HFD District Chief Michael Flanagan, firefighters saw smoke and fire from one of the main buildings of the warehouse, and later learned that there was fire in two different parts of the building.

RELATED: SE Houston warehouse catches fire twice in a single day, HFD says

This is not the first time HFD responded to a fire at this particular location. On Dec. 29, officials said firefighters responded and returned to the same location 12 hours later after receiving reports of another fire.

No injuries were reported.

Flanagan said two arson investigative teams have opened an investigation to find what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email