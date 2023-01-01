HELLO 2023! Houston area residents ring in the New Year with celebrations across the area

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Area families burned the midnight oil Saturday, enjoying New Year’s Eve on the diamond at Sugar Land Holiday Lights and Fireworks at Constellation Field.

“Fort bend county is a big family-friendly area. We want to make sure during the winter time and non-baseball season we have something for families as well, and this is it,” said Ryan Posner, media relations manager, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The Holiday Lights and Fireworks show has been a New Year’s Eve attraction for nine years. Families viewed light displays on the baseball field, while also enjoying face painting, animal balloons, and other attractions.

“It’s safe for our kids to have fun and we can come as a family and enjoy,” said Domenic Carlucci, who attended the event with his wife and three daughters.

The holiday light display featured 3.1 million lights, according to Posner. Sugar Land Holiday Lights runs through Jan. 1.