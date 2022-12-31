Scooter theft caught on camera in east downtown

HOUSTON – A small business in east Downtown is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera stealing scooters outside his shop.

The total of two scooters, worth $3,500 each, were taken on Wednesday at about 5 a.m. according to Kenneth Schlein the owner of EADO Glass and Smoke.

“It took them less than one minute to get both of these and get them in their car,” said Schlein.

The video shows the thieves using some type of bolt cutter to cut free up the scooters and load them up in the dark-colored SUV.

“It just really hits you in the heart. It feels like you can’t do anything these days without someone trying to take something from you,” Schlein said.

Schlein told KPRC he had only owned the scooters that were taken for about 13 hours.

“I will give a reward to anyone who brings back my scooters. Just bring them back, no questions asked,” said Schlein. “I will give you a reward no problem. "