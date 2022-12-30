Family members identify 19-year-old victim shot, killed by coworker while taking down Christmas decorations at her home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman at her home early Friday in east Harris County.

Cayman Wilson, 17, was charged with manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Sherri Lane in the Crosby area.

Deputies said Wilson, and another 17-year-old were assisting Dikeman with taking down Christmas decorations at her home.

At some point, investigators said Wilson was “manipulating a weapon” and fired a gunshot, striking Dikeman.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced Dikeman dead.

Authorities believe the weapon belonged to one of Dikeman’s roommates, but neither were home at the time of the shooting.

Both 17-year-old co-workers were detained by deputies for questioning.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was accidental. Deputies say they are diving deep into what happened.

Wilson went through court on Friday and his bond was set at $50,000. His next court appearance will be on Jan. 3.