1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say

A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday.

The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton.

According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone tent when two robbery suspects approached him and demanded money. The victim walked away and was standing behind a METRO bus stop when the robbery suspects approached him again and shot him.

The man was transported to the hospital. Both robbery suspects are in custody.HPD and MPD are investigating.

Officials say the victim had been a passenger on the METRORail prior to going to the tent, the shooting did not happen on any METRO property.

On Thursday, city officials spoke about the recent uptick in violence in and around the METRORail trains, citing increased security.

