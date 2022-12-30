59º

Local News

1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: METRORail shooting, Gun violence
Breaking news (KPRC)

A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday.

The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton.

According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone tent when two robbery suspects approached him and demanded money. The victim walked away and was standing behind a METRO bus stop when the robbery suspects approached him again and shot him.

The man was transported to the hospital. Both robbery suspects are in custody.HPD and MPD are investigating.

Officials say the victim had been a passenger on the METRORail prior to going to the tent, the shooting did not happen on any METRO property.

On Thursday, city officials spoke about the recent uptick in violence in and around the METRORail trains, citing increased security.

SEE ALSO: METRO Police, HPD chief, other elected officials speak on enhanced security measures following recent violence on public transit

SEE ALSO: METRO police chief talks safety following pair of deadly confrontations on METRO Rail

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter