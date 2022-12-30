Watch live: Mayor Sylvester Turner chosen as 2023 Grand Marshal for 45th annual original MLK Jr. Day parade

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has been chosen to lead the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

An announcement from the Black Heritage Society stated the celebration will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will start at Lamar and Smith Street and will be free to the public.

The parade is set to feature marching bands, dance teams, military and ROTC groups, first responders, city and county officials, decorated floats and more.

This year’s theme is “Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future.”

The parade will be the last one during Mayor Turner’s administration.

“The 2023 Original MLK Jr. Day Parade will be the last one during Mayor Turner’s administration. The Black Heritage Society believes he is a wonderful representation of Dr. King’s dream,” said Black Heritage Society President Teresa Brewer. “Over the past seven years, Mayor Turner has led our city through natural disasters, pension reform, and creating a more resilient Houston for the future. He will leave a legacy of unity – bringing together diverse people in our city and putting Houston on the global stage.”

The Co-Grand Marshals for the parade are the Rev. Dr. Derek King, nephew of Dr. MLK Jr., and Dr. Camille Cash, M.D., a prominent Houston plastic surgeon.