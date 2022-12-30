2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in NE Harris County neighborhood, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY – Two people are dead and another person was hurt in a quadruple shooting at a northeast Harris County neighborhood, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 9300 block of Water Edge Point Lane near Park Square at 11:45 a.m.

Tareka Lockhart said her sons and her cousin, who she raised like a son, were among the four men shot.

Lockhart said one of her sons had an interview at a nearby store earlier in the day and her other son decided to walk with him to go grab food, but they never returned.

Details on what exactly led to the shooting are still being investigated, but Lockhart said her family has been receiving threats for a year, leaving her and her sons scared to even walk in the neighborhood.

“To be honest, this here probably could have been eliminated a long time ago if the cops were to follow up with this stuff because they constantly harassed me and my kids,” Lockhart said.

Deputies said there was an exchange of gunfire steeming from a previous altercation and two of the victims died at the scene, while a third victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and the fourth victim was transported by a private vehicle.

No suspects are in custody.