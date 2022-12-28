Houston’s most popular baby names of 2022 revealed🍼

HOUSTON – Houston’s most popular baby names for 2022 were announced by the Houston Health Department Wednesday.

According to HHD, parents loved the names Liam, Noah, Mateo, Emma, Olivia, and Camila this year.

Records maintained by the department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics show Liam as the top name for baby boys followed by Noah in second place, holding on to the same rankings since at least 2018. Mateo has taken the third spot since 2019, the health department said.

Emma reportedly beat out Olivia, which HHD says was the most popular name for girls in the last three years. Emma last took the top spot in 2018. Camila dropped to third place for 2022 after finishing second last year, the health department said.

The health department says other girls’ names in the top 10 list for this year are Mia, Isabella, Sophia, Sofia, Ava, Amelia and Charlotte. The same girl names also made it to the top 10 list in 2021 and 2020 but swapped different rankings, HHD said.

The 10 most popular boy names for this year are Sebastian, Dylan, Daniel, Ethan, Santiago, Elijah and Oliver, records suggested. The same top 10 boy names remained on the list from 2021. Sebastian landed in the fourth position in both years, HHD said.