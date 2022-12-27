Travel: These are passengers’ rights if your flight is canceled

If your flight is canceled the airline owes you a refund despite what they may tell you at the counter. You don’t have to accept a voucher or a credit. The Department of Transportation spells out passenger rights.

Do I get a refund for my ticket if the flight is canceled?

The DOT policy states: You are owed a refund of your ticket cost because of a cancelation or “significant delay” and you choose not to travel.

There have been questions about what a significant delay means. Here’s what DOT says about that:

“Whether you are entitled to a refund depends on many factors – including the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your particular circumstances. DOT determines whether you are entitled to a refund following a significant delay on a case-by-case basis.”

You should also get a refund even if you booked a non-refundable ticket and should include bag fees or extras like the seat assignment.

Airlines have seven days to get the refund to you.

Minor problem- you still need to get home

Most people don’t choose not to travel when they learn their flight is significantly delayed or cancelled. It’s not usually an option for people trying to return home from a trip. In this instance, the airline must rebook you on the next available flight free of charge. (In other words, if the new seat is more than the seat you had, they can’t charge you more for that ticket.)

If my flight is canceled, can my airline put me on another airline flight?

Yes. While airlines are not required to put you on another airline’s flight, they can and sometimes do. Ask the airline or check online to see if another carrier has open seats and then ask if the first airline will transfer your ticket to that carrier. Airlines are not required to do this.

Airlines like Delta, American Airlines, or Alaska Airlines may book you on a partner airline for a new flight.

Southwest Airlines - the airline that canceled 2,000+ flights in the past few days - does not belong to an airline alliance so that is not an option.

If my flight is canceled, is the airline required to provide me with a hotel room or reimbursement for any other costs associated with my trip?

The DOT says no. Airlines are not required to provide passengers with money or other compensation for costs that fall outside of the canceled airline ticket and fees.

But, the good news is, each airline does have its own policy about what it will do for passengers whose flights have been canceled. Don’t be afraid to ask the airline staff if they will pay for meals or a hotel room.

The DOT recently launched this Airline Customer Service Dashboard that shows you exactly what each airline promises to do for its passengers when “controllable” delays or cancelations occur. These are delays or cancelations caused by mechanical issues, staffing shortages, or delays in cleaning, fueling or baggage handling. Delays or cancellations caused by weather or security concerns do not count. You can also check the cancelation policies directly on each airlines’ web pages below.

We’ve told you before about the proposed changes to the rules to make it easier for passengers to get refunds. Public comment on ticket refunds and consumer protections ended on December 16, 2022.

Check here for more FAQ about passenger rights.

What other benefits might help me if my flight was canceled?

Of course, if you have travel insurance you will likely have additional benefits over what the airline will give you. Many credit cards offer travel protections if cancelations force you to get a hotel and meals.

Where can I complain about an airline?

If you are having issues with an airline, you can file a formal complaint with the Department of Transportation. You can file a complaint here.