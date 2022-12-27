‘It’s pretty bad’: Residents at northeast Houston apartment complex left without water for the holidays

HOUSTON – Residents at Lakecrest Village Apartments in northeast Houston are frustrated after they say they spent the holiday weekend without running water.

“It’s pretty bad,” Jakisha Wells said.

Wells said instead of water running through her faucets, it’s running through her walls.

“We haven’t had water in almost four days,” she continued.

Across the street, Roshonda said it has also been a nightmare.

“I’m due any day now so I’m in the countdown to have my baby,” she said. “That’s a lot going up and down stairs, with it being cold, having to go shower and get cleaned up just to come out in the cold.”

Residents say they haven’t been able to get ahold of Lakecrest Village management.

KPRC2 found a sign on the leasing office door saying they would be closed for the holidays and weather conditions and would reopen Tuesday. We found workers on the property, but they told KPRC2 they are independent contractors who were hired to pick up trash.

“My roof is leaking with water and I don’t understand why,” Wells said.

Wells also said that by Christmas evening she called the city’s 3-1-1 line and was given a case number, but was not told when or if someone would be out to investigate the issues.

“Y’all just have us here, living here, in these inhumane situations and it’s not fair,” Roshonda said.

KPRC2 reached out to Lakecrest Village Apartments and Dominium Management Services, LLC, but has not heard back.

A spokesperson with Houston Public Works said their offices are closed for the holidays, but residents should call 3-1-1 to report any issues and they will be investigated.