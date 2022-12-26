Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old man who may have scratches on hands, blood on clothing in Kingsville area, police say

KINGSVILLE, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old man who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to the Kingsville Police Department.

Police said Ralph Sparks poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Sparks was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, red button-down shirt, white undershirt, khaki pants and black shoes around 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the 900 block of East General Cavazos Boulevard in Kingsville. He was driving a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate NLT3578.

He also may have scratches on his hands and some blood on his clothing, police said.

Anyone who has seen Sparks is asked to call the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311.