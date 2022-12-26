Robbery suspects arrested after leading police on hourlong chase in Atascocita, HPD says

Robbery suspects arrested after leading police on hour-long chase in Atascocita, officials say

ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two robbery suspects who led police on a chase Monday morning were arrested and now facing several charges, according to Houston police officers.

Police said a Cadillac SUV was reported stolen on Christmas Day at 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Berry Road.

Around midnight, officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, leading them on a chase that lasted nearly an hour.

According to police, the chase continued for 65 miles until officers were able to get the vehicle to stop at Atascocita and Will Clayton Parkway.

Two people were detained at the scene and now face felony evading charges.